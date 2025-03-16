Lantern Pharma (LTRN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 17th. Analysts expect Lantern Pharma to post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter.

Lantern Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LTRN opened at $3.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.78. The firm has a market cap of $40.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.64. Lantern Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $11.99.

Lantern Pharma Company Profile

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. Its product pipeline comprises LP-300, which is in phase 2 clinical trial in combination therapy for never-smokers with non-small cell lung cancer adenocarcinoma; LP-184, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumor, such as pancreatic, breast, bladder, and lung cancers, and glioblastoma and other central nervous system cancers; and LP-284, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphomas, including mantle cell lymphoma and double hit lymphoma.

