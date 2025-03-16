Lbp Am Sa Buys 12,025 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Lbp Am Sa increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 167.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,025 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Science Applications International by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Science Applications International by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Science Applications International from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Science Applications International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Cowen lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Science Applications International from $170.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Science Applications International

In other Science Applications International news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 3,239 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $381,230.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,892.80. The trade was a 32.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Science Applications International Trading Up 0.2 %

SAIC opened at $104.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.44 and a 200-day moving average of $123.14. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $94.68 and a 52 week high of $156.34.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Featured Articles

