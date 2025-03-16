Lbp Am Sa Grows Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Lbp Am Sa boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,007,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 26,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 18,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL now owns 17,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on GPK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Graphic Packaging from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.70.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.99 and a 200 day moving average of $28.30. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $30.70.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.37%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

