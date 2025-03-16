Lbp Am Sa Makes New Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Lbp Am Sa purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,596,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1,309.3% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 464,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $38,057,761.39. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,770,450.07. This represents a 35.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total value of $268,101.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,123.76. This trade represents a 5.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 501,087 shares of company stock valued at $40,952,233 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $77.28 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $84.50. The company has a market capitalization of $140.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Cowen upgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Redburn Partners dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SCHW

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.