Lbp Am Sa Trims Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Lbp Am Sa reduced its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 59.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 62,815 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 162,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 200,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,385,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 620,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,864,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 109,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 13,856 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE BK opened at $81.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.64 and a fifty-two week high of $90.34.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.