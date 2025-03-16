Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Limoneira from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Limoneira Stock Performance

Limoneira Announces Dividend

Shares of LMNR opened at $18.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. Limoneira has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $29.22. The company has a market cap of $334.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.71 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Limoneira’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Limoneira by 3,345.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Limoneira by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Limoneira by 14.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Limoneira by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Limoneira by 27.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Valencia oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, and wine grapes.

