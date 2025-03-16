Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 113,900 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the February 13th total of 81,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Lion Stock Performance

Shares of Lion stock remained flat at $11.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average of $10.09. Lion has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.21.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Lion had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $733.86 million during the quarter.

About Lion

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company provides dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, dental rinses, mouthwashes, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

