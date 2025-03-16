Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT) Short Interest Update

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 129,800 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the February 13th total of 173,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Trading Down 21.4 %

Shares of LYT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.11. 8,412,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,756,313. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $6.78.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Company Profile

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. operates as a platform services company in India. The company engages in the distribution of linear content streaming/telecasting services; and development of telemedicine products. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

