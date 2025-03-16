Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Short Interest Update

Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

MALJF stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685. Magellan Aerospace has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.12.

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engineers and manufactures aeroengine and aerostructure components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers aero engine products, such as laser welded honeycomb and filament wound tubes, frames, compressor components, bypass ducts, hot section components, and aeroengine and helicopter drive shafts, as well as other flight safety critical machined components, including discs, seals, and spacers; and aerostructures comprising landing gear systems, wing ribs, spars and skins, bulkheads and fuselage components, tailcone assemblies, composite wing and fairing structures, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, plug and nozzle, exhaust systems, crown modules, and vane boxes and transition ducts.

