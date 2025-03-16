Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Short Interest Update

Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Magellan Aerospace Price Performance
MALJF stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685. Magellan Aerospace has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.12.
About Magellan Aerospace
