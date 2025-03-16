Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.79 and traded as low as $2.09. Mammoth Energy Services shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 253,281 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $108.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.37.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The energy company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.31). Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 105.49% and a negative return on equity of 53.85%. The business had revenue of $53.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the 3rd quarter worth $197,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 146,574 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 63,417 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,081 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 22,503 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,688 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,850 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 9,852 shares during the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Well Completion Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The company offers pressure pumping and hydraulic fracturing, sand hauling, and water transfer services; and master services agreements.

