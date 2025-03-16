Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Position Increased by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 12,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. LBP AM SA raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 605.5% during the fourth quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 50,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,112,000 after acquiring an additional 43,755 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 32,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after buying an additional 12,063 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE MPC opened at $141.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.05. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $130.54 and a twelve month high of $221.11. The stock has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.39.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $33.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 36.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ricky D. Hessling bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.72 per share, for a total transaction of $269,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,464.64. The trade was a 19.68 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Bayh bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $133.70 per share, with a total value of $133,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,266,078.50. The trade was a 1.46 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

