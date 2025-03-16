Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE) Short Interest Up 72.2% in February

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 72.2% from the February 13th total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Marblegate Acquisition Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GATE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.97. 152,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,687. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.99. Marblegate Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $12.30.

Get Marblegate Acquisition alerts:

About Marblegate Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies primarily in the education, business services, consumer products, and healthcare sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Marblegate Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marblegate Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.