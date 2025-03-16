Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE) Short Interest Up 72.2% in February

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 72.2% from the February 13th total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.
Marblegate Acquisition Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GATE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.97. 152,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,687. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.99. Marblegate Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $12.30.
About Marblegate Acquisition
