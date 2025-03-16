Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) vs. Vsee Health (NASDAQ:VSEE) Head-To-Head Contrast

Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Free Report) and Vsee Health (NASDAQ:VSEE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Mitesco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Vsee Health shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Mitesco shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Vsee Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mitesco and Vsee Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitesco N/A N/A -2,335.37% Vsee Health N/A -182.59% -58.26%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitesco $690,000.00 8.35 -$13.33 million N/A N/A Vsee Health $6.38 million 0.72 -$4.41 million N/A N/A

This table compares Mitesco and Vsee Health”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Vsee Health has higher revenue and earnings than Mitesco.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Mitesco and Vsee Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitesco 0 0 0 0 0.00 Vsee Health 0 0 0 1 4.00

Vsee Health has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 293.70%. Given Vsee Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vsee Health is more favorable than Mitesco.

Summary

Vsee Health beats Mitesco on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitesco

Mitesco, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in healthcare technology and services business. Mitesco, Inc. is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

About Vsee Health

VSee Health, Inc. is a no-code or low-code software as a service (SaaS) platform that enables clinicians and enterprises to create their telehealth workflows without programming. It engages in providing timely, quality healthcare to patients regardless of geographical barriers. The company is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

