Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Short Interest Down 50.9% in February

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a drop of 50.9% from the February 13th total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group lowered Moleculin Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Moleculin Biotech Price Performance

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.13. 492,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,934,791. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.07. Moleculin Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $8.85.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.

