Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Short Interest Down 50.9% in February

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a drop of 50.9% from the February 13th total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group lowered Moleculin Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Moleculin Biotech
Moleculin Biotech Price Performance
Moleculin Biotech Company Profile
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Moleculin Biotech
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.