MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 814,600 shares, a growth of 79.3% from the February 13th total of 454,300 shares. Currently, 11.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

MoneyLion Trading Up 0.0 %

ML traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $86.22. 59,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,003. MoneyLion has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $106.82. The firm has a market cap of $976.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 391.91 and a beta of 3.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ML has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their price objective on MoneyLion from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (down previously from $109.00) on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of MoneyLion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MoneyLion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.83.

Insider Activity at MoneyLion

In other MoneyLion news, insider Timmie Hong sold 6,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $529,202.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,469,542.60. This represents a 6.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Vanwagner sold 5,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total transaction of $464,746.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,306 shares in the company, valued at $7,443,801.56. This represents a 5.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,403 shares of company stock worth $5,245,538 over the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoneyLion

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in MoneyLion in the 4th quarter valued at $2,177,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the fourth quarter worth about $1,055,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in MoneyLion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,303,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in MoneyLion by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 128,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,018,000 after buying an additional 62,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Company Profile

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

Featured Stories

