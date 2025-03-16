MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Receives $319.87 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $319.87.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDB shares. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MongoDB from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $385.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MongoDB

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total value of $291,442.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,507,623.58. This represents a 1.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Cedric Pech sold 287 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total value of $67,183.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,709,455.10. The trade was a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,314 shares of company stock valued at $12,981,833 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hilltop National Bank grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. NCP Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 621.1% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Price Performance

MDB opened at $185.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.29. MongoDB has a one year low of $173.13 and a one year high of $387.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.65 and a beta of 1.30.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $548.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.65 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.