Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires Shares of 738 Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 738 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 85 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Sidoti upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $530.75.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of FIX opened at $341.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $416.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $416.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.24. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $272.93 and a fifty-two week high of $553.09.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 7.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 10.95%.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.