Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 218 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 224.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.56.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.6 %

CHD stock opened at $109.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.68. The stock has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.35 and a twelve month high of $116.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 20.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 49.79%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.82 per share, for a total transaction of $117,502.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,584.10. This trade represents a 78.29 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total transaction of $6,322,069.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,442.06. The trade was a 83.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,570 shares of company stock valued at $8,599,549 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.