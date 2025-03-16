Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 163.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 85,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 53,266 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,049,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $757,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $8,420,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 116,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $40.15 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a one year low of $36.79 and a one year high of $45.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.41.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

