Moors & Cabot Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Sweetgreen were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the third quarter worth approximately $591,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 189.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 173,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 113,586 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 53,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 23,278 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 30,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 14,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,249,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,757,000 after buying an additional 116,243 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 10,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $288,774.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 344,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,093,373.65. This represents a 3.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SG shares. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.27.

Sweetgreen Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SG opened at $23.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -30.55 and a beta of 2.44. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.77 and a 12-month high of $45.12.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

