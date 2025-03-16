Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 28,092 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $2,163,926.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,814.31. The trade was a 81.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $80.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $66.88 and a 52 week high of $86.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.71.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Featured Stories

