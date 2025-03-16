Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 443 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,867,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,400,000 after buying an additional 24,409 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.5% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

BAM stock opened at $46.89 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52 week low of $37.29 and a 52 week high of $62.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.99. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 54.47% and a return on equity of 81.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 132.58%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Further Reading

