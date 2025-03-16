Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 1,389 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 412,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Cintas worth $75,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cintas from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $236.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Cintas from $209.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.79.

Cintas stock opened at $192.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.41. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.89 and a fifty-two week high of $228.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

