Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 159,100 shares, a decline of 44.3% from the February 13th total of 285,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director Stephen Charles Taylor sold 19,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $558,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 438,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,625,545.60. The trade was a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGS. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 88,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the third quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 54.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGS stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.57. 33,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,076. Natural Gas Services Group has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $29.74. The company has a market capitalization of $281.90 million, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry in the United States. It engineers and fabricates, operates, rents, and maintains natural gas compressors for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. It also designs, fabricates, and assembles compressor units for rental or sale; and designs, manufactures, and sells a line of reciprocating natural gas compressor frames, cylinders, and parts.

