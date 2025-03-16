Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) vs. Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO) Head to Head Contrast

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) and Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Navios Maritime Partners and Caravelle International Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime Partners $1.33 billion 0.90 $367.31 million $11.99 3.34 Caravelle International Group $95.26 million 0.89 -$9.33 million N/A N/A

Navios Maritime Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Caravelle International Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime Partners 27.53% 11.64% 6.36% Caravelle International Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.7% of Navios Maritime Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Caravelle International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Navios Maritime Partners and Caravelle International Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navios Maritime Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00 Caravelle International Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Navios Maritime Partners presently has a consensus target price of $80.00, suggesting a potential upside of 99.78%. Given Navios Maritime Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Navios Maritime Partners is more favorable than Caravelle International Group.

Risk & Volatility

Navios Maritime Partners has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Caravelle International Group has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Navios Maritime Partners beats Caravelle International Group on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. was founded in 2007 and is based in Monaco.

About Caravelle International Group

Caravelle International Group, through its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation services in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Heating Business. It provides international shipping services and carbon-neutral solutions for wood desiccation. The company also provides seaborne transportation services under the voyage contracts. In addition, it provides vessel services on behalf of ship owners. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

