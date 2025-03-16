Neal Flomenberg Sells 232,968 Shares of Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TVGN) Stock

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TVGN – Get Free Report) insider Neal Flomenberg sold 232,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $253,935.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,595,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,212.72. The trade was a 6.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Neal Flomenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 10th, Neal Flomenberg sold 70,384 shares of Tevogen Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $76,718.56.

On Thursday, March 6th, Neal Flomenberg sold 88,519 shares of Tevogen Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $97,370.90.

On Tuesday, March 4th, Neal Flomenberg sold 14,639 shares of Tevogen Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $18,737.92.

Tevogen Bio Price Performance

TVGN opened at $1.17 on Friday. Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tevogen Bio

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TVGN. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tevogen Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tevogen Bio during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Tevogen Bio by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 16,695 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tevogen Bio by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 107,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Tevogen Bio by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 12,847 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Tevogen Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

About Tevogen Bio

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc operates as a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy company that develops off-the-shelf precision T cell therapies for the treatment of infectious diseases, cancers, and neurological disorders. The company develops TVGN 489, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment and prevention of chronic lingering symptoms of the disease (Long COVID), as well as COVID-19 in B cell immune suppressed acute COVID-19 patients without a B cell cancer indication, elderly and infirm acute COVID-19 patients, and acute COVID-19 in patients on T cell suppressing drugs, including solid organ transplant patients.

