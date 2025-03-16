Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Short Interest Update

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 118.5% from the February 13th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Nedbank Group Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NDBKY opened at $14.87 on Friday. Nedbank Group has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $18.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.05.

Nedbank Group Company Profile

Nedbank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including bank accounts; advisory, management, and stockbroking investment services; personal, home, and student loans; overdrafts, vehicle and solar finance, short-term loans, and credit cards; life, funeral, short term, credit, travel, and business insurance; and share trading, financial planning, retirement planning, will drafting, estate planning, and will and trust services, as well as private wealth solutions.

