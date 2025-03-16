NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) Short Interest Up 78.6% in February

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 78.6% from the February 13th total of 1,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NeuroMetrix stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.57% of NeuroMetrix at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeuroMetrix Stock Performance

NURO stock remained flat at $4.37 during trading on Friday. 1,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,926. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.15. NeuroMetrix has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $4.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. Its marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system offers services to device and provide disposable electrodes to a customer base of hand surgeons and manufacturers for industrial health use.

Further Reading

