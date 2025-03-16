NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOY) Short Interest Update

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a growth of 82.9% from the February 13th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NEXON Trading Down 1.7 %

OTCMKTS NEXOY traded down C$0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching C$13.33. 3,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,203. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.63. NEXON has a 12-month low of C$12.50 and a 12-month high of C$21.74.

Get NEXON alerts:

NEXON Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

NEXON Co, Ltd. produces, develops, and services PC online and mobile games. It operates through five segments: Japan, Korea, China, North America, and Others. The company's PC online game titles include MapleStory, Dungeon & Fighter, and EA SPORTS FIFA ONLINE 4. The company was formerly known as NEXON Japan Co, Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for NEXON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.