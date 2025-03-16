Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 41,214 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Nicholas Company Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 334,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 41,214 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $62,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. GWN Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $508,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 54,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, one8zero8 LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total value of $1,234,955.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,353.92. This trade represents a 35.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $176.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $159.11 and a fifty-two week high of $220.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.61 and a 200 day moving average of $196.37.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 104.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

