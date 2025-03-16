Ninepoint Partners LP Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. one8zero8 LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. HMV Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 89,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised American Electric Power from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target (down previously from $109.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.46.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

AEP opened at $105.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.87. The company has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.16 and a 1 year high of $109.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 15.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.43%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

