Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Nortech Systems Price Performance
Shares of Nortech Systems stock opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.01. Nortech Systems has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $19.15. The firm has a market cap of $26.95 million, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.38.
About Nortech Systems
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nortech Systems
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Ignore Reports, Apple Won’t Install Starlink with iOS 18.3
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Nortech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nortech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.