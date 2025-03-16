Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Shares of Nortech Systems stock opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.01. Nortech Systems has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $19.15. The firm has a market cap of $26.95 million, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.38.

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

