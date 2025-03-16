Northern Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Northern Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.0 %

IBM opened at $248.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.26. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $162.62 and a 52 week high of $266.45. The stock has a market cap of $230.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $6,715,644.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,221.07. This trade represents a 37.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on IBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on International Business Machines

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.