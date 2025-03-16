Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.19.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $34.00 target price on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.
NCLH stock opened at $19.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $29.29.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.
