Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Receives $18.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVAX. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Novavax in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised Novavax to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

In other news, Director James F. Young sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,716.80. The trade was a 7.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the third quarter worth $214,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Novavax by 3,538.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 11,961 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the third quarter valued at about $368,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the third quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 12.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Novavax stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.65. Novavax has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $23.86.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $88.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.44) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Novavax will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

