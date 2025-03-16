Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL) Short Interest Update

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the February 13th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of OPINL stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.53. 8,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,140. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.33. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $14.90.

Office Properties Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3984 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.72%.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2023, approximately 64% of OPI’s revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned 152 properties as of December 31, 2023, with approximately 20.5 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star® Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

