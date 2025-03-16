one8zero8 LLC Buys New Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

one8zero8 LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 7,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 7,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.18.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE D opened at $54.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $61.97. The stock has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

