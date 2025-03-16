one8zero8 LLC Makes New $1.95 Million Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

one8zero8 LLC purchased a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Diversified Enterprises LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,014,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $146,874,000 after acquiring an additional 35,380 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 22,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 10,723 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 17,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $157.10 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $135.37 and a 52-week high of $167.11. The company has a market capitalization of $276.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.37%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.13.

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

