Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.07, but opened at $3.22. Opthea shares last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 8,734 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OPT. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Opthea to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Opthea in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.04.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Opthea during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Opthea during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Opthea during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Opthea during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Opthea during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 55.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

