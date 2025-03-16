Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Price Up 1.5% – Still a Buy?

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) was up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $150.55 and last traded at $149.81. Approximately 2,254,868 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 12,075,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Oracle from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. BNP Paribas raised Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Oracle from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.71.

Get Oracle alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Oracle Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 2,101,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.35, for a total value of $389,448,893.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $207,331,027.20. This represents a 65.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 184 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.