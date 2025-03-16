Outdoor Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 16th

Walmart, Lowe’s Companies, CRH, Kroger, and Affirm are the five Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks refer to shares of companies that operate in industries tied to outdoor recreation and leisure, such as manufacturers of camping gear, outdoor apparel, and equipment for activities like hiking and fishing. These stocks are often influenced by trends in consumer interest in adventure, health, and environmental sustainability, making them an attractive option for investors seeking exposure to the growing outdoor lifestyle market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,480,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,827,975. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart has a one year low of $58.56 and a one year high of $105.30.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

LOW stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,672,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,347. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.56. The firm has a market cap of $126.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $211.80 and a twelve month high of $287.01.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Shares of CRH stock traded up $2.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.08. 5,822,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,748,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. CRH has a 1-year low of $71.18 and a 1-year high of $110.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.09.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Shares of KR traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $65.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,450,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,832,805. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.47. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $49.04 and a fifty-two week high of $68.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.51.

Affirm (AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

NASDAQ AFRM traded up $3.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,316,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,914,811. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of -77.05 and a beta of 3.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 11.26 and a current ratio of 11.26. Affirm has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $82.53.

