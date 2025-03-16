Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Trading 8.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) traded up 8.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $86.40 and last traded at $86.36. 47,884,707 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 64,512,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.62.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.45.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.22. The stock has a market cap of $202.26 billion, a PE ratio of 453.92, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $61,032.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,740,584.31. This trade represents a 1.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $103,437,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,988. This represents a 99.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,069,785 shares of company stock valued at $254,537,238 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 682,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,398,000 after buying an additional 22,672 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $4,189,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 8.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

