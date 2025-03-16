Patten & Patten Inc. TN Acquires 118 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $378.33 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $321.29 and a twelve month high of $429.11. The stock has a market cap of $374.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $410.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $401.14.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

