PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.8% of First National Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a $172.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.59.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $148.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $203.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.99. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.51 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

