PFG Advisors Acquires Shares of 13,191 Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHI. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after buying an additional 56,276 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 77,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 226.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,795,000 after buying an additional 20,658 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 62,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 36,039 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHI opened at $22.27 on Friday. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $23.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.20 and a 200-day moving average of $22.45.

About Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

