PFG Advisors Lowers Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG)

PFG Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors owned about 0.18% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAUG. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 1,061.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 110,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 100,825 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 313,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,413,000 after purchasing an additional 64,903 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 18,461 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Shares of BAUG opened at $42.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.45. The company has a market cap of $156.47 million, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.69.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

