PFG Advisors Sells 742 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

PFG Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 11,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 46,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.08 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $42.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.53.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

