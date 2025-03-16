Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth about $817,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.0% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 59.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 51,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,770,000 after buying an additional 19,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.6% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $126.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.97. The company has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.31. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $108.91 and a 1 year high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.43.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

