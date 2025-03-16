PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a drop of 33.2% from the February 13th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of PGP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.96. 28,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,690. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $8.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.95 and its 200-day moving average is $8.02.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.
