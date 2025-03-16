PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a drop of 33.2% from the February 13th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PGP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.96. 28,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,690. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $8.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.95 and its 200-day moving average is $8.02.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 25,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 12,743 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 29,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 130,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 58,002 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 154,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 24,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 56,802 shares during the period.

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

