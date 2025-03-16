Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Short Interest Down 47.7% in February

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, a decrease of 47.7% from the February 13th total of 111,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 402,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of PNGAY stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.85. The stock had a trading volume of 116,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,796. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.41. Ping An Insurance has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $15.80.

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Life and Health Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; Banking; Asset Management; and Technology segments.

