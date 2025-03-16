Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Short Interest Down 47.7% in February

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, a decrease of 47.7% from the February 13th total of 111,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 402,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Trading Up 5.8 %
Shares of PNGAY stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.85. The stock had a trading volume of 116,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,796. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.41. Ping An Insurance has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $15.80.
About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China
- Stock Average Calculator
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.